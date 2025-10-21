'Salman Khan kidnapped my editor': Abhinav Kashyap levels shocking allegation

Abhinav Kashyap , the director of the iconic 2010 film Dabangg , is continuing to level serious allegations against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan . In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap accused Khan of kidnapping the film's editor and editing machine to gain control over the project. He also alleged that Khan threatened his editor during this incident.

Allegations 'He then allowed him to return only after...' Kashyap said, "Salman kidnapped my editor and the editing machine and took him to his farmhouse. He then allowed him to return only after the editor explained to him about voltage fluctuation at the farmhouse." "Salman also once warned my editor, saying that if the director teases with the film, I will push cylinder in his back."

Actor's reaction This is what Khan said in response Khan, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the barrage of allegations. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, he said, "Ek Dabbang insaan hai...Pichle Weekend ke Vaar pe maine ek aise hi bola tha ke 'Kaam karo yaar. Nobody's interested.' Aaj wapas se puchna chahta hoon, 'Kaam mila kya bhai?'" He added that Kashyap has destroyed himself and advised him to focus on his family and career instead of making baseless accusations against others.

Advice 'Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo...' Khan said, "Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho." "Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa Pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. I'm saying that they are worried about you." Kahyap is the younger brother of acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap.