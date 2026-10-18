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Home / News / Entertainment News / Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai; actor escapes unhurt
Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai; actor escapes unhurt
Tiger Shroff is safe

Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai; actor escapes unhurt

By Isha Sharma
Oct 18, 2026
08:28 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an attack on Sunday when three bike-borne men fired shots at his vehicle in Juhu, Mumbai. The incident left the actor unharmed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg confirmed that Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and is safe. However, Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw have been injured.

Twitter Post

Several rounds were fired at the actor

Claim

Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility

A social media post attributed to overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu took responsibility for the attack.

The post claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

It said in Hindi, "We had called him [Shroff] and tried to explain things...but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly."

"Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."

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Investigation underway

Police form teams to track down assailants

Police have yet to verify the authenticity of the social media post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation, reported ANI.

The Juhu Police Station is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident.

To expedite the investigation, 12 teams have been formed to track down those responsible for the attack.

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