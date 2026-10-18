Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai; actor escapes unhurt
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an attack on Sunday when three bike-borne men fired shots at his vehicle in Juhu, Mumbai. The incident left the actor unharmed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg confirmed that Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and is safe. However, Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw have been injured.
Twitter Post
Several rounds were fired at the actor
#UPDATE | Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the Mumbai… https://t.co/W9FeNPKUBN— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
Claim
Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility
A social media post attributed to overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu took responsibility for the attack.
The post claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.
It said in Hindi, "We had called him [Shroff] and tried to explain things...but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly."
"Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."
Investigation underway
Police form teams to track down assailants
Police have yet to verify the authenticity of the social media post.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation, reported ANI.
The Juhu Police Station is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident.
To expedite the investigation, 12 teams have been formed to track down those responsible for the attack.