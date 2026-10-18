Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai; actor escapes unhurt

A social media post attributed to overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu took responsibility for the attack.

The post claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

It said in Hindi, "We had called him [Shroff] and tried to explain things...but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly."

"Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."