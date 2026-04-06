Shreya Ghoshal buys ₹30cr apartment in Mumbai's Worli 

Acclaimed playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹29.7 crore. The property is located in Godrej Trilogy and was purchased by Ghoshal along with her parents, Shamishtha and Biswajit Ghoshal, per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The deal was registered on April 1, 2026, after paying a stamp duty of ₹1.78 crore and registration charges of ₹30K.

Property details Godrej Trilogy project features 3 designated car parking spaces The newly acquired apartment boasts a carpet area of 2,430.06 square feet and a total area of 2,750.28 square feet. It also comes with three designated car parking spaces. The Godrej Trilogy project is part of Worli's real estate market, which has seen a surge in luxury projects over the years.

Location advantage Bandra-Worli Sea Link enhances connectivity to South Mumbai Worli's strategic location has made it a sought-after destination for luxury real estate. The area is well-connected to South Mumbai and the western suburbs via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road, and the Western Express Highway. It also offers proximity to major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

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Market trends Luxury real estate market in Worli Worli has evolved into a high-end residential and commercial hub, featuring luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, and upscale social infrastructure. According to Anarock Group and 360 One Wealth data, top-end apartments in Worli can cost up to ₹1 lakh ($1,109) per square foot. The area has also witnessed several individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore in the past three years.

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