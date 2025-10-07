Next Article
Siddharth Anand resumes shooting for SRK-Abhishek-Suhana starrer 'King'
Entertainment
Director Siddharth Anand has restarted shooting for King, his big new action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan.
After a short break, the crew is back at Mumbai's YRF Studios, with Anand sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses of their late-night hustle.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'King'
King dives into a tense mentor-protege story and brings together a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
SRK's new gray-haired look in a black suit is already reminding fans of his Don days.
Set for release in 2026, this film is shaping up to be one of Bollywood's biggest events—and it marks Suhana Khan's acting debut too.