Sidharth-Janhvi visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of 'Param Sundari'

'Param Sundari': Advance ticket sales, box office predictions

Advance bookings for Param Sundari are looking solid—over 12,000 tickets were snapped up by 11pm on August 27 across major chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

With pre-sales expected to reach nearly 40,000 tickets and excitement boosted by the hit song Pardesiya, analysts predict an opening day collection of ₹7-8 crore, based on advance ticket sales.

The film's further performance will largely depend on audience word of mouth.