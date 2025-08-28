Next Article
Sidharth-Janhvi visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of 'Param Sundari'
Just before their new film Param Sundari hits theaters on August 29, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor made a stop at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple with director Tushar Jalota and producer Dinesh Vijan.
It's their first time sharing the screen, and fans are buzzing over photos from their temple visit.
'Param Sundari': Advance ticket sales, box office predictions
Advance bookings for Param Sundari are looking solid—over 12,000 tickets were snapped up by 11pm on August 27 across major chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.
With pre-sales expected to reach nearly 40,000 tickets and excitement boosted by the hit song Pardesiya, analysts predict an opening day collection of ₹7-8 crore, based on advance ticket sales.
The film's further performance will largely depend on audience word of mouth.