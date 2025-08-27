Singer Suchitra accuses partner of violence, financial exploitation

'He lied about being single, kicked me'

Suchitra shared that Shunmugaraj isolated her emotionally and was violent—she says he even kicked her and lied about being single.

She also accused him of stealing from her and using her address for official documents without permission.

Referring to him as a "woman-beater" and "scamster," Suchitra posted evidence online and said she'll be fighting for justice in court.