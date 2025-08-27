Singer Suchitra accuses partner of violence, financial exploitation
Singer Suchitra has gone public with serious allegations against her partner, Shunmugaraj, a Chennai High Court lawyer.
In a viral Instagram video this week, she accused him of physically assaulting her, taking over her home, and misusing her money.
She's now planning to take legal action.
'He lied about being single, kicked me'
Suchitra shared that Shunmugaraj isolated her emotionally and was violent—she says he even kicked her and lied about being single.
She also accused him of stealing from her and using her address for official documents without permission.
Referring to him as a "woman-beater" and "scamster," Suchitra posted evidence online and said she'll be fighting for justice in court.
Suchitra was previously in the spotlight during the 2016 "Suchi Leaks" controversy.
With these new allegations surfacing on social media, she navigates both personal struggles and legal battles.