Singh adds BMW i7 EV priced over ₹1.95cr to garage
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just welcomed a BMW i7 into his lineup of luxury cars, making it another electric vehicle in his garage, alongside the GMC Hummer EV.
The sedan, priced at over ₹1.95 crore, was delivered recently. Videos of the moment are already making the rounds online.
Singh's i7 packs 112.5kWh 728km WLTP
Singh, who is also BMW India's brand ambassador, picked the i7 for its cool tech: think panoramic vision display and rear-seat entertainment.
The all-electric sedan packs a 112.5 kWh battery with up to 728km range (WLTP).
It now joins his garage alongside other head-turners like the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.