Singh and Dhar reportedly to shoot new film March 2027
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are reportedly in talks to reunite for a new film, with shooting planned for March 2027.
After their hit movies Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the duo is working on a fresh story, with Singh expected to take the lead once again.
Dhar's next project expected large scale
Dhar's next project is expected to be a large-scale film, keeping up with their past collaborations.
He's also exploring ideas like revisiting The Immortal Ashwatthama or creating a historical drama about Chandragupta Maurya.
After three intense years of work, this timeline gives Dhar some well-earned breathing room before jumping back in.