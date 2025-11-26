'Tere Ishk Mein' terms may affect 'Dhurandhar' show count
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is set to hit theaters on Friday. However, the release may face a delay in some single-screen theaters due to a disagreement over show timings. According to Bollywood Hungama, distributors AA Films have asked theater owners to play all shows of Tere Ishk Mein this week and two shows next week for its release. And, next week (December 5) is the premiere of Dhurandhar.
Disagreement details
Single-screen theaters yet to agree to distributors' demands
The single-screen theater owners are reportedly hesitant to comply with the distributors' demands. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The theater owners have reservations with this arrangement as they want to give reasonable showcasing to Dhurandhar as well." Despite the disagreement, single-screen theater owners are hopeful of a resolution soon. "None of the releases this month have scored in their theaters... As a result, they are very eager to play the massy flick Tere Ishk Mein and also Dhurandhar."
Booking status
'Tere Ishk...' advance booking yet to begin in some places
As of Wednesday morning, advance booking for Tere Ishk Mein has not yet begun in several prominent theaters in Mumbai. These include PVR Le Reve Bandra, Maratha Mandir, Inox Nakshatra Dadar, MovieTime Suburbia, MovieMax Andheri East, among others. However, advance booking has started at Gold Cinema Thane, Regal, Gold Cinema Borivali, Kasturba Malad, Anand Thane, and Roxy Charni Road.