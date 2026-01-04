'Was shocked': Sivakarthikeyan tried avoiding 'Parasakthi' clash with 'Jana Nayagan'
What's the story
Sivakarthikeyan, the lead actor of Parasakthi, recently expressed his surprise over its clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on January 9, and Parasakthi on January 10. At a pre-release event, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that Parasakthi was initially planned for a Diwali 2025 release but was postponed because Jana Nayagan was also planned for that time. This prompted him to aim for a Pongal 2026 release instead. However, the clash could not be avoided.
Actor's reaction
Sivakarthikeyan revealed his efforts to change release date
Sivakarthikeyan said, "We first thought of releasing Parasakthi during Diwali 2025, but by then the Jana Nayagan team had already fixed that date. So we dropped the idea and continued working on our film with Pongal in mind." "Later, when the Jana Nayagan team also shifted their release to Pongal, I was really shocked." He added that he called his producer to discuss changing their release date, but learned it wasn't feasible due to investor commitments and election timing.
Resolution
Vijay's team assured SK of a successful release
Sivakarthikeyan later reached out to Vijay's manager, Jagadish. He said, "I asked him, 'What is this, bro? Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan are releasing at the same time, and this is being promoted as Vijay sir's last film. You may not face any issue at the box office, but I surely will.' He told me that Vijay sir believes that since it's Pongal, both films have enough space to release and will not affect each other at the box office."
Fan appeal
SK's message to fans amid box office clash
Sivakarthikeyan concluded his statement by urging fans to support both films. He said, "Everyone, please go and watch Jana Nayagan on January 9 and celebrate it. We are talking about a man who has entertained us for 33 years. After that, on January 10, come to the theaters, watch Parasakthi, and celebrate that as well." Parasakthi also stars Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, while Jana Nayagan co-stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.