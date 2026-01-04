'Was shocked': Sivakarthikeyan tried avoiding 'Parasakthi' clash with 'Jana Nayagan'

Sivakarthikeyan , the lead actor of Parasakthi, recently expressed his surprise over its clash with Vijay 's Jana Nayagan. Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on January 9, and Parasakthi on January 10. At a pre-release event, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that Parasakthi was initially planned for a Diwali 2025 release but was postponed because Jana Nayagan was also planned for that time. This prompted him to aim for a Pongal 2026 release instead. However, the clash could not be avoided.

Actor's reaction Sivakarthikeyan revealed his efforts to change release date Sivakarthikeyan said, "We first thought of releasing Parasakthi during Diwali 2025, but by then the Jana Nayagan team had already fixed that date. So we dropped the idea and continued working on our film with Pongal in mind." "Later, when the Jana Nayagan team also shifted their release to Pongal, I was really shocked." He added that he called his producer to discuss changing their release date, but learned it wasn't feasible due to investor commitments and election timing.

Resolution Vijay's team assured SK of a successful release Sivakarthikeyan later reached out to Vijay's manager, Jagadish. He said, "I asked him, 'What is this, bro? Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan are releasing at the same time, and this is being promoted as Vijay sir's last film. You may not face any issue at the box office, but I surely will.' He told me that Vijay sir believes that since it's Pongal, both films have enough space to release and will not affect each other at the box office."