From comedians to TikTok stars: 'SNL' adds new cast members

The iconic sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), has announced five new cast members for its upcoming 51st season. The additions are Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Veronika Slowikowska. Marshall is a familiar face on SNL as he has been a staff writer since 2021 and has also appeared on-screen with his comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Cast diversity A look at the new cast members The new cast members bring a variety of experiences and backgrounds to SNL. Known for his comedic work, Brennan has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Culhane has appeared in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Heathers, while Patterson, known for his stand-up, will soon feature in Netflix's 72 Hours.

Slowikowska's profile Slowikowska is a TikTok star Slowikowska, who has nearly 700K followers on TikTok, is known for her viral comedy videos. She has also appeared in FX's What We Do in the Shadows. The new cast additions come after four cast members - Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim - confirmed their departures last week. The 51st season of SNL will premiere on October 4.

Anticipated changes Creator Lorne Michaels hinted at major changes to the cast SNL creator Lorne Michaels had earlier hinted at changes in the cast after the show's historic 50th season. In a previous interview with Puck last month, he said he expected to "shake things up." He also confirmed that James Austin Johnson, who plays President Donald Trump, would be returning for the new season. The show has seen numerous performers over its 50-year history, including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson.