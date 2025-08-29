'SNL': Heidi Gardner exits after 8 seasons

Walker's honest take on his time at 'SNL'

Gardner isn't slowing down—she's already appeared in shows like Shrinking alongside Jason Segel and movies like Hustle.

Meanwhile, Devon Walker described his three years at SNL as "the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life" and acknowledged that "sometimes it was toxic as hell" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

With so many departures, Season 51 is shaping up to be a fresh chapter for the iconic sketch show.