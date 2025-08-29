'SNL': Heidi Gardner exits after 8 seasons
Heidi Gardner is leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons.
Famous for her quirky Weekend Update characters like Bailey Gismert and Angel, she was SNL's longest-serving female cast member last season.
Her exit comes as the show preps for its 51st season (premiering October 4) and faces a big cast shake-up, with Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker also moving on.
Walker's honest take on his time at 'SNL'
Gardner isn't slowing down—she's already appeared in shows like Shrinking alongside Jason Segel and movies like Hustle.
Meanwhile, Devon Walker described his three years at SNL as "the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life" and acknowledged that "sometimes it was toxic as hell" in a heartfelt Instagram post.
With so many departures, Season 51 is shaping up to be a fresh chapter for the iconic sketch show.