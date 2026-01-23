Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Cheekatilo' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Cheekatilo, a Telugu crime thriller starring Sobhita Dhulipala, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video today (January 23).

Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by D Suresh Babu, the film follows Sandhya—a journalist who quits TV to start a true-crime podcast and becomes personally involved when a close friend is murdered.