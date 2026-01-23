Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Cheekatilo' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Cheekatilo, a Telugu crime thriller starring Sobhita Dhulipala, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video today (January 23).
Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by D Suresh Babu, the film follows Sandhya—a journalist who quits TV to start a true-crime podcast and becomes personally involved when a close friend is murdered.
What's the story and who's in it?
Sandhya dives into a chilling two-decade serial killer case tied to past abuses.
Alongside Dhulipala, you'll spot Vishwadev Rachakonda as her boyfriend Amar and Chaitanya Krishna as a cop.
The cast also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.
The story is by Chandra Pemmaraju and Koppisetty.
How are people liking it?
Reviews are mixed—India Today liked the strong characters and its take on patriarchy (though noted some thriller cliches).