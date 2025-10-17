Sonakshi Sinha responds to pregnancy rumors with hilarious post
Sonakshi Sinha just put pregnancy rumors to rest with a witty Instagram post, joking that she's the "world record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection."
The buzz started after she and husband Zaheer Iqbal showed up at a Diwali party, where some photos had fans speculating.
What started the buzz
At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, Sonakshi wore a red anarkali and was seen holding her belly in a few pictures.
Zaheer joined in on the fun, playfully touching her stomach while they posed, which only got people talking more.
Her previous response to similar rumors
Sonakshi's handled rumors like this before.
Earlier this year, she joked about gaining weight thanks to Zaheer's "overfeeding," showing she prefers humor over drama when it comes to gossip.