Sonakshi Sinha responds to pregnancy rumors with hilarious post Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Sonakshi Sinha just put pregnancy rumors to rest with a witty Instagram post, joking that she's the "world record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting, according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection."

The buzz started after she and husband Zaheer Iqbal showed up at a Diwali party, where some photos had fans speculating.