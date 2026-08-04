Sonakshi supports Jharkhand students' protests, asks, 'When will it stop?'

The student protests in Jharkhand have been ongoing since July 29, with students staging an indefinite sit-in at a stadium in Ranchi.

The protests are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL, and other recruitment tests.

They are also seeking changes to the state's recruitment agencies and the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" on OMR sheets.