Sonakshi supports Jharkhand students' protests, asks, 'When will it stop?'
What's the story
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has voiced her support for the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The protests are demanding an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. Sharing a video of a protester questioning why Jharkhand's struggles rarely get national attention, Sinha wrote on Instagram Stories, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this...when will it stop?"
Protest details
What are the demands of protesting students?
The student protests in Jharkhand have been ongoing since July 29, with students staging an indefinite sit-in at a stadium in Ranchi.
The protests are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL, and other recruitment tests.
They are also seeking changes to the state's recruitment agencies and the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" on OMR sheets.
Past activism
Sinha has previously supported student-led protests
Sinha has previously supported student-led protests on social media, including those over NEET-UG exam irregularities and paper leaks.
She has amplified calls for accountability and expressed solidarity with students who protested their concerns.
Her recent support for the Jharkhand students has further highlighted their demands.