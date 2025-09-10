'Have seen ups...downs': Sonakshi Sinha completes 15 years in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha , who made her acting debut with the blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, is celebrating 15 years in Bollywood . In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on her journey and shared that she treats every film like her first. "Until someone reminds me, I completely forget that it's been 15 years. It feels like I made my debut just yesterday," she said.

Career reflections 'It's been a good, balanced, and wholesome journey' When asked about the highlight of her career, Sinha said, "Both these things are yet to come." "I don't want to say that anything has been the highest point in my career, as that is what I strive to achieve still." "It's been a good, balanced, and wholesome journey." She added, "I have seen the ups, the downs and it's been a learning experience... I'm still learning and I never want to stop learning."

Role continuity On changing female leads in film franchises Sinha, who reprised her role as Rajjo in Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, was asked about the trend of changing female leads in film franchises. She said she never thought of it that way because it's the same characters you're following through the series. "I understand if Chulbul Pandey went to America and did something over there." "But Rajjo got married to him in the first part only, so saath mein hi leke jayega usko bhi," she quipped.

Film absence 'It's very subjective' Sinha spoke about not being part of Son of Sardaar 2, after starring in the original. Instead, actor Mrunal Thakur portrayed the female lead in the sequel. Commenting on that, she said, "It's very subjective...with Son of Sardaar they went abroad somewhere so the same character might not be there, so it made sense in that way." "But for Force 2, Genelia's (Deshmukh) character died in the first part...you can't feel offended just for the sake of being offended."