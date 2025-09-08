'Border 2' is slated for a 2026 release

It's official! Sonam Bajwa joins Diljit in 'Border 2'

By Isha Sharma 12:48 pm Sep 08, 202512:48 pm

What's the story

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has been roped in for the upcoming war drama Border 2, the makers announced on Monday. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh, with whom she has previously worked in Super Singh and Honsla Rakh, among others. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 22, 2026.