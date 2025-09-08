It's official! Sonam Bajwa joins Diljit in 'Border 2'
What's the story
Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has been roped in for the upcoming war drama Border 2, the makers announced on Monday. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh, with whom she has previously worked in Super Singh and Honsla Rakh, among others. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 22, 2026.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement by T-Series
Welcoming @bajwasonam to the #Border2 family, opposite @diljitdosanjh.— T-Series (@TSeries) September 8, 2025
A tale where grace and glory unite - releasing in cinemas on January 22, 2026. 🇮🇳✨@iamsunnydeol @Varun_dvn #AhanShetty #BhushanKumar #JPDutta @RealNidhiDutta #KrishanKumar @SinghAnurag79 @ShivChanana… pic.twitter.com/72qZsoMtOV
Film details
'Border 2' is a sequel to the classic 'Border'
Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, which starred Deol in the lead role. The original film was set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and focused on themes of bravery and sacrifice. In Border 2, Deol will reportedly be reprising his role from the first film. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Cast highlights
Cast and crew of the film
Border 2 has a star-studded cast with Dosanjh, Deol, Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty (Suniel Shetty's son), and Medha Rana. The film aims to continue the legacy of J.P. Dutta's original while also delivering a modern cinematic experience for today's audience. It is touted as one of the biggest war films in Indian cinema history and is expected to do well at the box office.