'Baaghi 4': Sonam steals the show in 'Akeli Laila'

Song details

The track features a rap by Paradox

The song is a vibrant mix of pulsating beats, captivating lyrics, and Bajwa's undeniable on-screen charisma, making it an instant earworm. Adding an extra edge to the track is a high-energy rap performance by Paradox, which perfectly complements the song's dynamic vibe. The song's lyrics are crafted by Danish Sabri and Paradox, while the music of Baaghi 4 is brought to audiences by T-Series.