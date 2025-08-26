'Baaghi 4': Sonam steals the show in 'Akeli Laila'
What's the story
Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa delivers a stunning performance in the high-energy track Akeli Laila from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming romantic action film Baaghi 4. The full song has been released, showcasing Bajwa's impressive dance moves and glamorous style. The song is sung by Payal Dev and features music by Dev and Aditya Dev.
Song details
The track features a rap by Paradox
The song is a vibrant mix of pulsating beats, captivating lyrics, and Bajwa's undeniable on-screen charisma, making it an instant earworm. Adding an extra edge to the track is a high-energy rap performance by Paradox, which perfectly complements the song's dynamic vibe. The song's lyrics are crafted by Danish Sabri and Paradox, while the music of Baaghi 4 is brought to audiences by T-Series.
Twitter Post
'Dance floor pe ab sirf ek hi naam goonjega'
Dance floor pe ab sirf ek hi naam goonjega… #AkeliLaila 💃🔥—
Song Out Now https://t.co/ia4Ve8xMp0#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4
Directed by @NimmaAHarsha
Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @rajatsaroraa#SwamyGowda@DiptiJindal@iPayalDev@adityadevmusic@danishsabri12… pic.twitter.com/WsUfhOuLeo
T-Series (@TSeries) August 26, 2025
Trailer launch
Trailer of 'Baaghi 4' to be out on Saturday
The much-anticipated trailer of Baaghi 4 is set to be released on Saturday, August 30. An insider close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that the trailer will officially kick-start the countdown for the movie's release on September 5 and commence advance bookings. The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, directed by K Harsha, promises an uncompromising action film.