Manish gets candid about working with SRK-Aryan on 'The Bads...'

Manish Chaudhari, a seasoned actor with over three decades in the industry, recently spoke to NDTV about his experience working on Aryan Khan 's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood . In the show, he plays a producer and mentions meeting Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot. When asked about working under a debutant director after so many years, Chaudhari said he was "glad" that new-age directors were still interested in casting him.

Role insight This is how Shah Rukh described Chaudhari's character Chaudhari described his character in the show as a "nice producer," a term coined by Shah Rukh. He also revealed that he met the veteran star a couple of times during the shoot and found it inspiring to have him around. "Shah Rukh Sir calls me a 'nice producer.' I was extremely happy to have him close by on two or three occasions on set."

Production insights Did Khan ask for many retakes? During the preview launch of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Bobby Deol jokingly claimed that Khan had asked for many retakes. When asked if he had a similar experience, Chaudhari said, "I mean, there's a process of shooting a series or a film. Retakes are a part of the process." "There's nothing unusual about it. Everybody does it. So did Aryan as a director."

Audition insights On senior actors refusing to audition Chaudhari also spoke about the recent trend of senior actors refusing to audition. He revealed that he was approached for Khan's show and read a scene or two with him. "If someone wants to read with me how I would sound in a particular role before casting me, I won't have a problem with that." "Actually, the body of work is very strong now. So, nobody really asks me for an audition now."