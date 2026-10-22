Sonu Sood leases commercial space in Mumbai for ₹3.5cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has reportedly leased a commercial unit in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai. The five-year rental agreement is worth around ₹3.52 crore, reported Square Yards. The deal was registered in October 2026 and involves an annual rental escalation of about 8%.
Rental specifics
Monthly rent breakdown through the years
The commercial unit is located in Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.
The monthly rent for the first year is ₹5L, which will increase to ₹5.4L in the second year, ₹5.83L in the third year, ₹6.29L in the fourth year, and finally to ₹6.8L in the fifth year.
The transaction also involved a security deposit of ₹32L, stamp duty of ₹93,000, and registration charges of ₹1,000.
Area details
About Versova locality
Versova, a bustling residential and commercial area in Mumbai's western suburbs, is known for its connectivity to various business districts and entertainment hubs.
The locality is well-connected through Link Road, SV Road, and the Western Express Highway.
In addition to this, Versova Metro station and Andheri railway station provide easy access to other parts of Mumbai.
Actor's profile
More about Sood's career
Sood, who made his acting debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999, has since appeared in several Bollywood films including Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, and Simmba.
Apart from his film career, he is also known for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through his Sood Charity Foundation, the actor has continued to support initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare.