Sonu Sood leases commercial space in Mumbai for ₹3.5cr

The commercial unit is located in Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

The monthly rent for the first year is ₹5L, which will increase to ₹5.4L in the second year, ₹5.83L in the third year, ₹6.29L in the fourth year, and finally to ₹6.8L in the fifth year.

The transaction also involved a security deposit of ₹32L, stamp duty of ₹93,000, and registration charges of ₹1,000.