Sonu Sood urges shelters, adoption in Punjab dog clearance debate Entertainment May 23, 2026

Sonu Sood is speaking out against Punjab's plan to clear stray dogs from the streets, which came after a Supreme Court order.

He shared a video on May 23 urging for kinder solutions like shelters and adoption drives instead of removing the animals outright.

Sood reminded everyone, "we tend to forget the loyal dogs on the streets," sparking conversations online about how to balance safety and animal care.