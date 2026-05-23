Sonu Sood urges shelters, adoption in Punjab dog clearance debate
Sonu Sood is speaking out against Punjab's plan to clear stray dogs from the streets, which came after a Supreme Court order.
He shared a video on May 23 urging for kinder solutions like shelters and adoption drives instead of removing the animals outright.
Sood reminded everyone, "we tend to forget the loyal dogs on the streets," sparking conversations online about how to balance safety and animal care.
Bhagwant Mann defends plan, mentions euthanasia
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says the move is about keeping crowded areas safe and promises only legal methods will be used, including euthanasia for aggressive dogs.
The government also said it plans to develop adequate dog shelters for relocated animals.
The debate has pulled in animal lovers and public figures, making it a hot topic across social media.