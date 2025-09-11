'Dynasty,' 'Scam 2010': SonyLIV unveils original slate for 2025

Streaming giant SonyLIV has announced an impressive lineup of original series and films for 2025. The slate includes a mix of genres, including political dramas, crime thrillers, and historical sagas. Among the most awaited projects are Dynasty, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, and Real Kashmir Football Club. Here's a look at some of the highlights from this exciting announcement.

Highlights 'Dynasty,' 'Real Kashmir Football Club' Among the most exciting projects is Dynasty, a political drama starring Raveena Tandon. The series follows Tandon as the daughter of India's Prime Minister, who unexpectedly takes over after his death. Real Kashmir Football Club is another standout project, based on the true story of Kashmir's first professional football team. Meanwhile, Civil Lines, created by Durgesh Singh, is a modern love story challenged by social expectations, starring Varun Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anurag Kashyap, Renuka Shahane, and Yashpal Sharma.

Additional highlights 'Maharani 4,' 'Scam 2010' The lineup also features the eagerly anticipated Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, directed by Hansal Mehta. This series marks the newest chapter in India's widely popular Scam franchise, revisiting one of the nation's most controversial business sagas. Another highly anticipated project is Maharani 4, which sees Huma Qureshi reprising her role as Rani Bharti in a gripping political saga. Meanwhile, Gullak 5, produced by The Viral Fever, brings back the beloved Mishra family for another season of laughter.