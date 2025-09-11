'Bigg Boss 19': Double eviction, new host combo, immunity twist

Get ready for a double eviction—two out of Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajker will be leaving after nomination twists and failed tasks. With the house feeling crowded, this move is set to ramp up the competition as things get serious.

Warsi and Kumar will bring back the magic

Salman Khan is sitting out this Weekend Ka Vaar due to film shoots, so Arshad Warsi (the OG host from 2006) teams up with Akshay Kumar for a throwback vibe.

Meanwhile, Sadanand managed to dodge eviction by snagging immunity in the secret App Room—even though she had the least votes—which has definitely sparked some debate among fans.