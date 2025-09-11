'Bigg Boss 19': Double eviction, new host combo, immunity twist
This week on Bigg Boss 19 brought some real fireworks—Kunickaa Sadanand stirred things up with a comment about Tanya Mittal's mom, and Mridul Tiwari had a major argument with Shehbaz Badesha.
The captaincy task kept everyone on edge, leading into a Weekend Ka Vaar episode that's shaking up the house.
Two out of 4 nominated contestants will be evicted
Get ready for a double eviction—two out of Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajker will be leaving after nomination twists and failed tasks.
With the house feeling crowded, this move is set to ramp up the competition as things get serious.
Warsi and Kumar will bring back the magic
Salman Khan is sitting out this Weekend Ka Vaar due to film shoots, so Arshad Warsi (the OG host from 2006) teams up with Akshay Kumar for a throwback vibe.
Meanwhile, Sadanand managed to dodge eviction by snagging immunity in the secret App Room—even though she had the least votes—which has definitely sparked some debate among fans.