'Police Police' on JioCinema from September 19: Cast, plot, trailer
Looking for your next binge? Police Police, a Tamil crime drama series, lands on JioHotstar starting September 19.
The story follows Raja and Murali as their lives get entangled when unresolved issues between them come to the fore, mixing suspense with some surprising character moments.
Cast and crew details
Mirchi Senthil stars as Raja with Jayaseelan as Murali, joined by Shabana Shahjahan, Sathya, Sujitha Dhanush, and Vincent Roy.
Episodes drop every Friday on JioHotstar.
Early viewers have given it an IMDb rating of 5.5/10—so if you're into police stories with a dash of comedy, this one might be worth checking out!