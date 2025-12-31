Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki hospitalized following cardiac arrest

The incident occurred around 4:00pm, and reportedly, prompt medical attention was critical for his stabilization and treatment. Ahn's health has been a matter of public concern since 2019, when he revealed that he was battling blood cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, he continued to remain active in the film industry. Ahn has appeared in over 200 movies during his six-decade-long career.

Public response

The recent cardiac arrest has led to widespread concern from colleagues and fans. However, Artist Company has asked for privacy during this challenging time. The agency stated: "Artist Company has urged the public and media to respect the privacy of Ahn Sung-Ki's family as they navigate this challenging time, emphasizing the need for discretion while the actor undergoes medical care at the hospital."