'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' launches on JioCinema this January
"Space Gen: Chandrayaan," a series inspired by ISRO's journey from the Chandrayaan-2 setback to the triumph of Chandrayaan-3, premieres on JioHotstar January 23.
The show, created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh, aims to spotlight the grit and spirit behind India's lunar dreams.
Cast, vibe, and what to expect
Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran lead the cast, with Prakash Belawadi and Danish Sait. The teaser is already getting attention for its emotional punch.
Fun fact: Mehta shared that their control room set was a spot-on replica of ISRO's real one.
More than just rockets—it's about people
At its core, "Space Gen: Chandrayaan" is about human resilience—how the ISRO team kept pushing forward despite setbacks.
The series highlights their teamwork and quiet determination that helped make history on the Moon.