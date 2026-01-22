'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' launches on JioCinema this January Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

"Space Gen: Chandrayaan," a series inspired by ISRO's journey from the Chandrayaan-2 setback to the triumph of Chandrayaan-3, premieres on JioHotstar January 23.

The show, created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh, aims to spotlight the grit and spirit behind India's lunar dreams.