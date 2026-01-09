SRK in school had 'absolutely no other competition,' recalls junior

Ajay Jain, author of the memoir Charlie's Boys, shared his memories of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from their days at St. Columba's School in Delhi at the Dehradun Literature Festival held at the end of last year. Speaking to Firstpost, Jain said that Khan was an "enigma" even during his school days and was "the undisputed boy for the sword of honor." The book is a tribute to their school life in the 1980s.

School days Khan's charisma and popularity at St. Columba's School Jain, who was a junior to Khan by three years, described the actor as someone who seemed to have been born with charisma. He said, "He was the most popular boy and always talked about in school." "He was the best in dramatics, sports and when the sword of honor had to be given to the passing out batch, he was the undisputed boy."

Enigma Khan's enigmatic presence and rumored background Jain also spoke about Khan's enigmatic presence at school, saying that many students didn't know him personally but he was still a topic of conversation. "There is absolutely no other competition," Jain added. He also addressed rumors about Khan's upbringing, saying that while there were speculations about his family's financial status, they never confirmed anything. "He lost his father when he was very young."