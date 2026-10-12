Why 'Varanasi' is Rajamouli's 'most ambitious film ever'

Rajamouli added, "With Varanasi, I now have the opportunity to explore an episode from the Ramayana."

"I have to deliver not just grandeur and a much bigger scale but also larger-than-life emotions for the characters."

"I keep reminding myself that, after all these years of feeling unsatisfied with how these epics have been presented, I now have the responsibility to show what...they truly deserve."

"That is the challenge...and that is why Varanasi is my most ambitious film ever."