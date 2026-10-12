Why 'Varanasi' is Rajamouli's 'most ambitious film ever'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has called his upcoming film Varanasi his "most ambitious film ever." Speaking on the Empire Film Podcast, he revealed that his dissatisfaction with previous screen adaptations of Indian epics has influenced his vision for Varanasi. The movie will feature an episode from the Ramayana and will require "larger-than-life emotions for the characters."
Ambition
Why Rajamouli was never satisfied with previous adaptations
Rajamouli said, "While there have been some great moments that I truly loved, I was never fully satisfied with how these epics were presented on screen."
"I always felt that the scale needed to be much bigger and grander, and that there was so much more that could be explored and brought to life on screen."
Film details
'Have to deliver larger-than-life emotions': Rajamouli on 'Varanasi'
Rajamouli added, "With Varanasi, I now have the opportunity to explore an episode from the Ramayana."
"I have to deliver not just grandeur and a much bigger scale but also larger-than-life emotions for the characters."
"I keep reminding myself that, after all these years of feeling unsatisfied with how these epics have been presented, I now have the responsibility to show what...they truly deserve."
"That is the challenge...and that is why Varanasi is my most ambitious film ever."
Film's scope
Know more about 'Varanasi'
Rajamouli clarified that the Ramayana episode is just one part of Varanasi.
"There is so much more to Varanasi beyond that, which takes the ambition of this project to an entirely different level," he said.
The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
It will release on April 7, 2027.
Rajamouli's last directorial was RRR, which won international acclaim and an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu.