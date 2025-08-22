Next Article
Ssunita Ahuja accuses husband Govinda of infidelity, cruelty
Ssunita Ahuja, married to Bollywood actor-comedian Govinda, has filed for divorce in a Mumbai court, accusing him of infidelity and cruelty.
The petition was submitted in December 2024 under the Hindu Marriage Act.
While Ssunita has been attending hearings in person, the actor has largely been absent.
'Maa Kali will cut their throats'
Opening up on YouTube, Ssunita spoke about her struggles and leaned on her faith in Goddess Maa Kali.
She shared that she "trusted the goddess completely," feeling grateful for her children but also warning anyone trying to break her home that "Maa Kali will cut their throats."
As of now, Govinda hasn't responded publicly to these allegations.