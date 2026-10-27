'Star Trek' actor Walter Koenig dies at 90
What's the story
Walter Koenig, best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 90. His representatives confirmed the news on Monday. "Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world," they said in a statement to Variety. "He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night."
Career highlights
'Star Trek's Chekov
Koenig's Chekov character, a young navigation officer, was introduced to attract teenage viewers. The character was also used to satirize the Soviet Union's tendency to claim credit for every significant human invention.
He reprised his role in the 2015 TV movie Star Trek: Renegades, where Chekov had been promoted to admiral. The film served as a potential pilot for a new Star Trek series and was financed through crowdfunding.
Additional contributions
Koenig also wrote for 'Star Trek'
Apart from his acting role, Koenig also contributed to Star Trek in other ways.
He wrote an episode for Star Trek: The Animated Series called The Infinite Vulcan.
His character was pivotal in the 1982 movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which is widely regarded as the best of the Star Trek movies.
Other ventures
He was also part of another sci-fi franchise, 'Babylon 5'
Koenig was also part of another sci-fi franchise, J. Michael Straczynski's Babylon 5, where he played the villainous Psi Cop Alfred Bester from 1994-98.
He appeared in several low-budget science fiction films such as Moontrap and Deadly Weapon in 1989, Cynthia Rothrock's martial arts film Sworn to Justice in 1996, and independent horror movie Mad Cowgirl in 2006.
Early years
His early life and education
Koenig was born in Chicago to a family of Russian Jewish descent. His family name was originally Koenigsberg.
He attended Fieldston High School in New York, where he did some stage work, before starting at Grinnell College in Iowa as a pre-med student.
He later transferred to UCLA and graduated with a degree in psychology after being encouraged by a professor to pursue acting.
Personal details
His studies and marriage
Koenig studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC, where his classmates included Christopher Lloyd, James Caan, and Dabney Coleman.
He was married to Judy Levitt from 1965 until her death in 2022.
The couple had two children: daughter Danielle Koenig and son Andrew Koenig, who died in 2010.
Despite initial tensions with co-actor George Takei (Sulu), Koenig eventually became a close friend and even served as best man at Takei's wedding in 2008.
He is survived by his daughter.