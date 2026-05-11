Who was Michael Pennington? 'Star Wars' actor dies at 82

Michael Pennington, the acclaimed British theater and screen actor who played Moff Jerjerrod in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi , has died at 82. His death was confirmed by the British newspaper The Telegraph. However, no cause of death has been disclosed yet. Born on June 7, 1943, Pennington had a career spanning over six decades and was particularly celebrated for his Shakespearean performances.

Career highlights His theater career and notable performances Pennington studied at Trinity College, Cambridge before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1964. He was a co-founder of The English Shakespeare Company in 1986 which aimed to bring big Shakespeare productions to more people through touring performances. Despite briefly exploring modern plays, including those by Anton Chekhov, he eventually returned to the Royal Shakespeare Company. His portrayal of Hamlet in 1980 is considered one of his best performances.

Filmography His role in 'Star Wars' and other film appearances Pennington is best remembered for his role as Jerjerrod, the commander overseeing the construction of the second Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). He also starred in films such as The Iron Lady (2011) and The French Lieutenant's Woman (1980). His last screen appearance was a voice role in Raised by Wolves (2022).

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