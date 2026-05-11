Who was Michael Pennington? 'Star Wars' actor dies at 82
What's the story
Michael Pennington, the acclaimed British theater and screen actor who played Moff Jerjerrod in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, has died at 82. His death was confirmed by the British newspaper The Telegraph. However, no cause of death has been disclosed yet. Born on June 7, 1943, Pennington had a career spanning over six decades and was particularly celebrated for his Shakespearean performances.
Career highlights
His theater career and notable performances
Pennington studied at Trinity College, Cambridge before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1964. He was a co-founder of The English Shakespeare Company in 1986 which aimed to bring big Shakespeare productions to more people through touring performances. Despite briefly exploring modern plays, including those by Anton Chekhov, he eventually returned to the Royal Shakespeare Company. His portrayal of Hamlet in 1980 is considered one of his best performances.
Filmography
His role in 'Star Wars' and other film appearances
Pennington is best remembered for his role as Jerjerrod, the commander overseeing the construction of the second Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). He also starred in films such as The Iron Lady (2011) and The French Lieutenant's Woman (1980). His last screen appearance was a voice role in Raised by Wolves (2022).
Personal details
His personal life and literary contributions
Pennington was married to actor Katharine Barker from 1964 until their divorce in 1967. They had one son together. He later had a long-term relationship with author Prue Skene, who died in 2025. In addition to acting, Pennington was an author himself who wrote extensively about theater and Shakespearean works such as Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Twelfth Night. He also penned the travel book Rossya: A Journey through Siberia in 1977.