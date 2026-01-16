'Star Wars' heading in new direction: Kathleen Kennedy exits Lucasfilm

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm , the studio behind the Star Wars franchise, will be stepping down from her role this week. The news was confirmed by Walt Disney on Thursday. After her departure, she will take on a full-time producer role at the studio. Disney has appointed Dave Filoni, a protege of Star Wars creator George Lucas and co-creator of The Mandalorian series, as the new president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm.

New leadership Filoni to lead 'Star Wars' franchise and TV shows Filoni, who has previously worked on several popular and critically acclaimed TV series including The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, will now oversee the Star Wars franchise. He will be working alongside co-president Lynwen Brennan, who manages the studio's business operations. Kennedy, 72, has been at the helm of Lucasfilm since Disney acquired it in 2012. Under her leadership, three blockbuster sequels to the original Star Wars trilogy were released along with a successful spinoff titled Rogue One.

Transition Kennedy's statement and future plans In a statement, Kennedy said, "It has been a true privilege to spend more than a decade working alongside the extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm." "I'm excited to continue developing films and television with both longtime collaborators and fresh voices who represent the future of storytelling." Despite stepping down from her current role, she will remain involved with the studio as a producer for upcoming blockbuster films including The Mandalorian and Grogu.

