Byron Allen to replace Colbert's talk show

CBS will have comedian Byron Allen take over the time slot currently occupied by Stephen Colbert 's late-night show, as reported by Variety. Starting May 22, the slot will be filled by Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. This programming change comes after CBS decided to end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert due to financial pressures in late-night television.

Programming details Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' will air 2 back-to-back episodes Starting May 22, the 11:35pm slot will be taken over by Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. The half-hour show will air two back-to-back episodes each night. The 12:35am slot will then be taken over by Funny You Should Ask, a syndicated game show created by Allen and hosted by Jon Kelley. This programming change comes less than a year after CBS announced it would end Colbert's Late Show.

Statement I truly appreciate CBS's confidence in me, says Allen Allen, a comedian and founder of Allen Media Group, expressed his gratitude for CBS's decision to pick up his two-hour comedy block. "I truly appreciate CBS's confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter," he said in a statement.

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Career Allen has long expressed interest in Colbert's time slot Allen has been open about his interest in Colbert's time slot. At New York Ad Week last October, he said, "If they're looking for a show, my hand is already up." He began his career at 14, writing for Jimmie Walker alongside Jay Leno and David Letterman. By 18, he had become the youngest comedian to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

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Financial arrangement CBS has a time-buy agreement with Allen Media Group CBS has a time-buy agreement with Allen Media Group for the 2026-27 season. This means Allen pays to air his programs on the CBS network. A time buy is when a network sells a set block of airtime to an external producer or company, instead of using that slot for its own programming. This deal will help CBS become profitable in late-night television.