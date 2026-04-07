Byron Allen to replace Colbert's talk show
What's the story
CBS will have comedian Byron Allen take over the time slot currently occupied by Stephen Colbert's late-night show, as reported by Variety. Starting May 22, the slot will be filled by Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. This programming change comes after CBS decided to end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert due to financial pressures in late-night television.
Programming details
Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' will air 2 back-to-back episodes
Starting May 22, the 11:35pm slot will be taken over by Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. The half-hour show will air two back-to-back episodes each night. The 12:35am slot will then be taken over by Funny You Should Ask, a syndicated game show created by Allen and hosted by Jon Kelley. This programming change comes less than a year after CBS announced it would end Colbert's Late Show.
Statement
I truly appreciate CBS's confidence in me, says Allen
Allen, a comedian and founder of Allen Media Group, expressed his gratitude for CBS's decision to pick up his two-hour comedy block. "I truly appreciate CBS's confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter," he said in a statement.
Career
Allen has long expressed interest in Colbert's time slot
Allen has been open about his interest in Colbert's time slot. At New York Ad Week last October, he said, "If they're looking for a show, my hand is already up." He began his career at 14, writing for Jimmie Walker alongside Jay Leno and David Letterman. By 18, he had become the youngest comedian to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Financial arrangement
CBS has a time-buy agreement with Allen Media Group
CBS has a time-buy agreement with Allen Media Group for the 2026-27 season. This means Allen pays to air his programs on the CBS network. A time buy is when a network sells a set block of airtime to an external producer or company, instead of using that slot for its own programming. This deal will help CBS become profitable in late-night television.
Controversy
The cancellation of Colbert's show sparked political speculation
The cancellation of Colbert's The Late Show, a frequent platform for satire on US President Donald Trump, sparked speculation about political motives. CBS cited financial pressures as the reason for ending the show's 10-year run. However, many observers believed the decision was politically motivated due to Colbert's outspoken criticism of Trump. At the time, CBS parent Paramount Global was seeking approval from the Trump administration for its proposed sale to Skydance Media.