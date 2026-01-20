Stephen Graham wins big at Golden Globes, but his suitcase goes missing
Stephen Graham just scored Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series at the Golden Globes on January 11—but his celebration hit a snag when his suitcase (with "my socks, my pants, my toothbrush... and a Golden Globe") missed the flight to Madrid and spent two days stranded in Atlanta.
The wild post-award airport dash
After winning, Graham had only a short time to catch his next flight from LA.
Even with an escort driving him across the runway, he knew things were tight: "There's no way you're getting my suitcase on this plane if I'm in a car now," he told a woman who met him at the airport.
Sure enough, the bag didn't make it.
'Adolescence' sweeps awards season
Graham's winning role was in Adolescence—a limited series that also took home Best Limited Series at the Globes and had already picked up four Critics's Choice Awards this month.
Fun fact: Graham co-produced it through his own company, Matriarch Productions.