'Transformers': Steven Spielberg to executive produce Paramount's live-action franchise
What's the story
Steven Spielberg has been confirmed as the executive producer for Paramount Pictures's upcoming eighth installment of the Transformers franchise. He will also oversee all creative aspects of the live-action film, collaborating with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, reported Deadline. The goal is to create a movie that mirrors the tone of earlier Transformers films, which Spielberg was more involved in.
Production updates
Details about cast and crew
Michael Bay is in early talks to return as director for Transformers 8, having signed on after reading the script.
Former franchise star Shia LaBeouf won't be returning to the series, but discussions about other casting choices are still in their early stages.
Jason Fuchs is writing the script, and the film will be set in modern times with all other plot details being kept under wraps.
Franchise success
The franchise has grossed over $5.4 billion worldwide
The eighth installment of the Transformers series is a continuation of a franchise that has grossed over $5.4 billion in global box office revenue.
Spielberg's involvement in the first two Transformers films was similar to his current role as executive producer.
The news comes after the September re-release of the original The Transformers: The Movie, which enjoyed an extended theatrical run due to its box office success.