Sting sued by former The Police bandmates over royalties

British musician Sting, 73, is being sued by his former bandmates from The Police over missing royalties from their hit 1983 song Every Breath You Take. Drummer Stewart Copeland and guitarist Andy Summers claim they were never credited as songwriters on the track and have not received any payment for their contributions. The lawsuit was filed in the London High Court under "general commercial contracts and arrangements."

Financial details Summers, Copeland claim they are owed millions The Post reported that Sting earns an estimated $7,40,000 annually in royalties from Every Breath You Take. The song was the fifth-best-selling track of the 1980s and remains one of The Police's most successful songs. However, Summers and Copeland claim they are owed millions in lost royalties from the song's commercial success, but have not received any payment so far.

Legal proceedings Out-of-court settlement attempts failed An insider told The Sun that "lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate." "Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties." The Police, formed by Copeland in London in 1977, achieved global fame with their 1979 album Reggatta de Blanc.

Band dynamics Internal conflicts led to band's split in 1986 Despite their success, The Police struggled with internal conflicts and power struggles. In a 2007 interview with the New York Times, Sting admitted, "We didn't go to school together or grow up in the same neighborhood. We were never a tribe." "We care passionately about the music and we're all strong characters and nobody would be pushed around. We fought over everything." The band split soon after their 1984 tour. They reunited briefly before splitting in 1986.