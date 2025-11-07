'Stranger Things 5' first glimpse: Why Vecna didn't kill Will

Netflix has released the spine-tingling first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5. The premiere episode, titled The Crawl, takes us back to 1983 and the Upside Down. It features a younger version of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) confronting a Demogorgon and then Vecna, hinting at his pivotal role in the upcoming events. This season will explore the origins of the Upside Down and Vecna's master plan.

Episode details 'Stranger Things' timeline: When does Season 5 take place? The episode begins deep within the forest of the Upside Down. The new season is set 18 months after Stranger Things 4, but it starts with a flashback to November 12, 1983, six days after Will's initial disappearance.

Plot twist Vecna and Demogorgon return to haunt Will The episode features a 12-year-old Will, frightened inside the Upside Down version of Castle Byers. He sings The Clash's Should I Stay or Should I Go, a song introduced by his older brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in Season 1. A Demogorgon then attacks him, leading to an encounter with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) who injects an unknown substance into Will. We see a demogorgon acting intelligently and following Vecna's orders.