Who was Sulakshana Pandit? Veteran singer-actor dies at 71

Pandit, born on July 12, 1954, in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, was part of a distinguished musical lineage. She was the sister of the celebrated composer duo Jatin-Lalit and a niece of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. Her singing career began at 13 with her debut song Saat Samandar Paar Se from Taqdeer (1967). She also starred in films like Uljhan (1975), Sankalp (1975), Hera Pheri (1976), Apnapan (1977), Khandaan (1983), Chehre Pe Chehra (1985), and Dharam Kanta (1982).

Personal tragedy

She left the industry after emotional setback

Pandit was rumored to be in love with actor Sanjeev Kumar, who refused to marry her. The talented actor sadly died at 47 in 1985. Soon after this, Pandit lost her mother. She once said, "These deaths had a lasting impact on me. They took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time." This is why she left the industry; her last film was Chehre Pe Chehra (1985), co-starring Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna.