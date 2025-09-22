5 ways 'Stranger Things' gets 80s nostalgia wrong

Netflix 's Stranger Things is famous for its gripping storyline and 80s nostalgia. While the show does a great job of recreating the era's vibe, it sometimes misses the mark with its portrayal of 80s nostalgia. From fashion to technology, some elements are either exaggerated or inaccurate. Here are some of the 80s nostalgia inaccuracies in Stranger Things, and how they compare to real-life experiences of the decade.

Fashion faux pas Over-the-top fashion choices While Stranger Things captures the essence of 80s fashion with bold colors and big hair, some outfits are a bit too exaggerated for authenticity. The characters's wardrobes often include styles that were more common in the early 80s or late 90s, rather than mid-80s. For example, Eleven's iconic dress has been pointed out as more reminiscent of later decades than the show's setting.

Tech troubles Misleading technology portrayals The series also tends to simplify or misrepresent technology from the era. For instance, characters frequently use walkie-talkies as if they were the most advanced communication devices available at the time, ignoring other popular gadgets like rotary phones and pagers. This selective representation can give viewers an inaccurate idea of how people communicated and interacted with technology back then.

Soundtrack slips Inaccurate musical references Music is an integral part of Stranger Things's charm, but some song choices are a little out of place for the time period depicted. While synthesizers ruled the charts in the mid-80s, certain tracks used in pivotal scenes were released either before or after this period. These anachronistic selections may confuse audiences unfamiliar with the decade's musical evolution.

Social scene Simplified social dynamics Stranger Things also portrays social dynamics in a simplified manner, ignoring the complexities of life in the 1980s. The show focuses on a small group of friends with little to no interaction with wider social circles or community events that were common during that time. This narrow focus can give viewers an incomplete picture of how people interacted socially during this era.