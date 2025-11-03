'Stree 2,' 'Kalki 2898 AD' win big at Dadasaheb Phalke

'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Heeramandi' also won big

"Laapataa Ladies" and its team won major critics' honors, with Vikrant Massey and Nitanshi Goel grabbing acting awards.

Allu Arjun was celebrated as Most Versatile Actor. TV favorite "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" won Series of the Year, while Arjit Taneja and Deepika Singh were recognized for their performances.

On the web series front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi" won big, and "Panchayat Season 3" impressed critics, winning Critics's Best Web Series.

Legends Zeenat Aman and Shilpa Shetty were honored for their lasting impact on Indian cinema.