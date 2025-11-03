'Stree 2,' 'Kalki 2898 AD' win big at Dadasaheb Phalke
Big night for Indian entertainment! The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in Mumbai crowned "Stree 2" as Best Film, while the futuristic "Kalki 2898 AD" snagged Film of the Year.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon took home Best Actor and Actress, Kabir Khan won Best Director for "Chandu Champion," and Dinesh Vijan was named Producer of the Year.
'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Heeramandi' also won big
"Laapataa Ladies" and its team won major critics' honors, with Vikrant Massey and Nitanshi Goel grabbing acting awards.
Allu Arjun was celebrated as Most Versatile Actor. TV favorite "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" won Series of the Year, while Arjit Taneja and Deepika Singh were recognized for their performances.
On the web series front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi" won big, and "Panchayat Season 3" impressed critics, winning Critics's Best Web Series.
Legends Zeenat Aman and Shilpa Shetty were honored for their lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Overall, a great night for Indian entertainment!
If you're into movies or binge-worthy shows, this year's winners are basically your must-watch list—plus it's cool to see new talent getting recognized alongside icons who've shaped Bollywood.