Sudeep joins 'KD: The Devil' as Kaala Bhairava
Entertainment
Kichcha Sudeep is now part of KD: The Devil, joining Dhruva Sarja in this period gangster film directed by Prem.
His character, Kaala Bhairava, was revealed in a new poster, sparking excitement among fans.
Backed by KVN Productions, the movie also features Ramesh Aravind, Reshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty, and V Ravichandran, and will release in multiple languages.
Controversy surrounding the film
The film ran into trouble over the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, which many criticized for its lyrics. Responding quickly, the makers pulled the track.
Nora Fatehi publicly distanced herself from the video as well. Director Prem has promised to bring back the song with new lyrics.
KD: The Devil hits theaters on April 30, 2026.