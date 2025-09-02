Suhana Khan had bought agricultural land in Alibaug

Suhana Khan under investigation for alleged illegal land purchase

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:08 pm Sep 02, 202502:08 pm

What's the story

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly under scrutiny for her recent land purchase in Alibaug. According to reports, she bought a piece of agricultural land in Thal village at a cost of ₹12.91 crore without the necessary permissions. The land was originally designated by the government for farming use and had been inherited by three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya, from their parents before being sold to Khan.