Suhana Khan under investigation for alleged illegal land purchase
Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly under scrutiny for her recent land purchase in Alibaug. According to reports, she bought a piece of agricultural land in Thal village at a cost of ₹12.91 crore without the necessary permissions. The land was originally designated by the government for farming use and had been inherited by three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya, from their parents before being sold to Khan.
The report further states that Khan paid ₹77.46 lakh in stamp duty for the land purchase. The property is registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd., owned by Gauri Khan's mother and sister-in-law. This was Khan's first property purchase in Alibaug, followed by another one worth ₹10 crore on Alibaug beach within a year of the first transaction.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh has ordered an impartial inquiry into the issue. The Alibag Tehsildar has been asked to submit a report. The registered documents at the time of purchase reportedly listed Khan as a farmer, which may have implications for the ongoing investigation.