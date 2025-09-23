Next Article
'Sundarakanda' streaming on Jio Hotstar: Cast, plot, reviews
Entertainment
Sundarakanda, the new romantic comedy starring Nara Rohit, just landed on Jio Hotstar after a solid four-week run in theaters.
Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and featuring Vriti Vaghani and Sridevi Vijaykumar, you can stream it in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Plot and cast details
Fans online are calling Sundarakanda a fun family entertainer with great humor and an unexpected interval twist.
The cast also includes Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, and Satya, among others.
Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli with music from Leon James, the film's lighthearted vibe is highlighted in user reviews as a perfect watch during the festival season.