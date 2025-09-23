'Sundarakanda' streaming on Jio Hotstar: Cast, plot, reviews

Plot and cast details

Fans online are calling Sundarakanda a fun family entertainer with great humor and an unexpected interval twist.

The cast also includes Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, and Satya, among others.

Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli with music from Leon James, the film's lighthearted vibe is highlighted in user reviews as a perfect watch during the festival season.