Suniel Shetty calls Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' performance '100 out of 10'

Despite releasing six weeks ago, Dhurandhar is still ruling the box office with steady support from Indian audiences. The film's domestic collection has now reached ₹818.35cr, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever, per ﻿Sacnilk. In a recent interview with NDTV, actor Suniel Shetty praised the movie and the performances by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna .

Film appreciation Shetty lauds 'Dhurandhar' for understanding contemporary storytelling Shetty called Dhurandhar "an insane film," praising its scale and ambition. He said, "I think Aditya Dhar is beyond an end-all of cinema when it comes to writing, direction, and belief." The actor also appreciated how Dhar understood that the audience's viewing habits are now influenced by OTT platforms. He said, "He realized that people are used to OTT, so he said, you want OTT? I'll give it to you on a larger screen."

Performance highlights Shetty's high praise for Singh and Khanna When it came to performances, Shetty was all praise for both Khanna and Singh. He said, "The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is 10 on 10. He is a fantastic actor." However, it was Singh who stole the show for Shetty. "Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way," he said. "Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that's the most difficult thing to do."

