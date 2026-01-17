Suniel Shetty calls Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' performance '100 out of 10'
What's the story
Despite releasing six weeks ago, Dhurandhar is still ruling the box office with steady support from Indian audiences. The film's domestic collection has now reached ₹818.35cr, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever, per Sacnilk. In a recent interview with NDTV, actor Suniel Shetty praised the movie and the performances by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.
Film appreciation
Shetty lauds 'Dhurandhar' for understanding contemporary storytelling
Shetty called Dhurandhar "an insane film," praising its scale and ambition. He said, "I think Aditya Dhar is beyond an end-all of cinema when it comes to writing, direction, and belief." The actor also appreciated how Dhar understood that the audience's viewing habits are now influenced by OTT platforms. He said, "He realized that people are used to OTT, so he said, you want OTT? I'll give it to you on a larger screen."
Performance highlights
Shetty's high praise for Singh and Khanna
When it came to performances, Shetty was all praise for both Khanna and Singh. He said, "The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is 10 on 10. He is a fantastic actor." However, it was Singh who stole the show for Shetty. "Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way," he said. "Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that's the most difficult thing to do."
Future role
Shetty's vision for Singh in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Shetty went a step further, envisioning Singh's future in the franchise. "I can only imagine him in Dhurandhar 2. Legendary. Legendary. Hats off to the kid. Phenomenal," he said. The actor is currently seen in a different avatar as the host and mentor on Bharat Ke Super Founders, an entrepreneurial reality show that premiered on Amazon MX Player on Friday.