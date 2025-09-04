Suniel Shetty's son Ahan gets candid about nepotism
What's the story
Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty, recently opened up about his views on nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, he acknowledged, "I'll never deny where I come from; being my father's son gives me access and opportunities." "But that also means expectations are higher and every stumble is magnified." "I know that every success of mine reflects on the name he's built, and every failure carries extra weight," he said.
Motivation
Shetty views his father's legacy as guidance
Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with Tadap in 2021, said he aims to channel both the privilege and pressure as motivation. "I try to use both as fuel to work harder, to prove that I'm not just here because of my last name." He also added, "It feels heavy sometimes because his name carries great respect. But I don't see it as a burden." "His past is something I can learn from, not something that weighs me down."
Career
What's next for Shetty?
Shetty is currently gearing up for his next release, Border 2 set to hit theaters on January 22, 2026. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. He has also reportedly signed on for a new horror project written by Patrick Graham, the creator behind Netflix's Ghoul and Betaal.