Suniel Shetty's son Ahan gets candid about nepotism

Motivation

Shetty views his father's legacy as guidance

Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with Tadap in 2021, said he aims to channel both the privilege and pressure as motivation. "I try to use both as fuel to work harder, to prove that I'm not just here because of my last name." He also added, "It feels heavy sometimes because his name carries great respect. But I don't see it as a burden." "His past is something I can learn from, not something that weighs me down."