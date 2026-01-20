Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan headline 'Border 2' tribute trailer
The first look at Border 2 is here!
The trailer drops us into the world of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, honoring real-life heroes with a mix of camaraderie and emotional moments.
The film hits theaters January 23, 2026.
What's in the trailer?
We meet Sunny Deol, who appears in a military avatar and leads the funeral procession for a fallen soldier, Captain Angad Singh Kaler, Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon—sharing laughs at camp before things get serious.
A moving funeral scene and the song "Mitti Ke Bete" set a heartfelt tone about sacrifice and patriotism.
Cast & crew highlights
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also features Ahan Shetty as a Navy officer, plus Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh.
Heads up: this one's an epic—runtime clocks in at approximately three hours and 19 minutes!