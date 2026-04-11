Sunny to begin shooting for Nikhil Bhat's 'Lakhan' in October

Character portrayal

Film to focus on Deol's strengths

The film aims to present Deol as a larger-than-life hero. "It's a large-scale action entertainer loaded with high-energy and crowd-pleasing moments, with several whistle-worthy Sunny Deol sequences." "The shooting of the film will go on floors from October," a source told the outlet. The pre-production work is in full swing, with the script and action scenes being planned meticulously. The team is focusing on delivering standout sequences that highlight Deol's screen presence.