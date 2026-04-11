Sunny to begin shooting for Nikhil Bhat's 'Lakhan' in October
What's the story
Veteran actor Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with a new action-packed film, Lakhan. The project is a collaboration with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, known for his work on Kill. The film will be a large-scale action entertainer featuring crowd-pleasing moments, reported Pinkvilla.
Character portrayal
Film to focus on Deol's strengths
The film aims to present Deol as a larger-than-life hero. "It's a large-scale action entertainer loaded with high-energy and crowd-pleasing moments, with several whistle-worthy Sunny Deol sequences." "The shooting of the film will go on floors from October," a source told the outlet. The pre-production work is in full swing, with the script and action scenes being planned meticulously. The team is focusing on delivering standout sequences that highlight Deol's screen presence.
Additional ventures
Other projects of Deol
Apart from Lakhan, Deol has another major project lined up. He will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Raavan. Deol is also a part of Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. He was last seen in Border 2.