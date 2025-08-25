'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Motion poster out now Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

The first look at "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is here!

The motion poster gives off major festive vibes, with Varun Dhawan showing his signature swagger and Janhvi Kapoor switching from geeky to glam.

The visuals suggest a colorful wedding setup, and the film teases "two heartbreakers with one wicked plan."

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also join the fun.