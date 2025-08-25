Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Motion poster out now
The first look at "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is here!
The motion poster gives off major festive vibes, with Varun Dhawan showing his signature swagger and Janhvi Kapoor switching from geeky to glam.
The visuals suggest a colorful wedding setup, and the film teases "two heartbreakers with one wicked plan."
Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also join the fun.
Teaser release date, film's theatrical release date
The teaser lands on August 22, so not long to wait.
Director Shashank Khaitan teams up with Dhawan for the third time (remember "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania?").
The movie hits theaters October 2, perfectly timed for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti plans.