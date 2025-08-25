SC asks Samay Raina, others to apologize for ridiculing differently-abled

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed five social media influencers, including comedian Samay Raina, to publicly apologize on their podcasts and programs for mocking persons with disabilities. The court issued a stern warning that any such ridicule or derogatory portrayal will invite penalties under the law. The bench also asked the government to frame guidelines for social media platforms to prevent offensive speeches against disabled persons, women, children, and senior citizens.

Petition details Case stems from petition by CURE SMA Foundation The case stems from a petition filed by the CURE SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) Foundation of India. In April, the Supreme Court had termed jokes made by Raina and other comedians about persons with disabilities and those suffering from rare diseases as "disturbing." A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi then directed the stand-up comics to respond to the plea, which highlighted insensitive jokes. Raina had joked about children suffering from SMA, alongside ridiculing blind and cross-eyed individuals.

Legal proceedings Offensive expressions used by Raina, others amounted to hate speech Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, representing the foundation, argued that offensive expressions used by Raina and others amounted to "hate speech," which did not deserve protection under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Taking strong objection to the remarks, the court had ordered that the comedians be impleaded for their "crass jokes." The other four influencers summoned by the SC are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjit Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. Summons were sent in May.