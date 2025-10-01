'Sunny Sanskari...' vs 'Kantara': Box office buzz, ticket sales
Get ready for a box office face-off! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's new rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, lands in theaters on October 2.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.
With a viral video of Dhawan and Kapoor dancing with their fan making the rounds, hype is definitely building.
Advance ticket sales and plotline
The movie has already sold over 28,000 tickets for day one (₹1.12cr in advance sales) and could earn ₹10-12cr on opening day if audience reviews are solid.
The plot follows Sunny and Tulsi as they cook up a funny plan to win back their exes while dodging family matchmaking drama.
But there's competition—Kantara: Chapter 1 is also releasing alongside, bringing its own fan following after a ₹100cr+ worldwide success.