'Sunny Sanskari...' vs 'Kantara': Box office buzz, ticket sales

Advance ticket sales and plotline

The movie has already sold over 28,000 tickets for day one (₹1.12cr in advance sales) and could earn ₹10-12cr on opening day if audience reviews are solid.

The plot follows Sunny and Tulsi as they cook up a funny plan to win back their exes while dodging family matchmaking drama.

But there's competition—Kantara: Chapter 1 is also releasing alongside, bringing its own fan following after a ₹100cr+ worldwide success.